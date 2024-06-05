Metro Detroit severe weather leaves 1 dead, collapses gas station

Severe weather in Farmington Hills and Livonia caused major damage to structures after high winds and thunderstorms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

A suspected low-end EF1 tornado in Livonia was confirmed by the National Weather Service in White Lake Wednesday evening. An official report is expected to be released tonight or Thursday morning.

Livonia neighborhoods experienced dozens of uprooted trees, making streets impassable. Near Schoolcraft and Newburgh, one tree fell on a house, killing a 2-year-old, according to the Livonia Fire Department.

A massive tree came down on a home in Livonia.

"Crazy. It looks absolutely crazy," said Livonia resident Lisa McLeod. "Windy, rainy, hard to see anything because there was so much rain, but you could see branches going like a normal storm. But once you go outside, you were like ‘holy crap.’"

In Farmington Hills, a tree fell onto a gas station on 10 Mile and Middlebelt, collapsing the canopy over gas pumps, according to video captured by witnesses.

One person suffered minor injuries; they were treated on scene, said Farmignton Hills Fire Marshall Jason Baloga.

A fire broke out at one of the pumps. It took 10-15 minutes to extinguish it. Baloga commended gas station staff for shutting off the pumps.

Police and fire departments have been responding to numerous downed power lines and fallen trees.

Rotary Park, at Six Mile and Hubbard, saw localized flooding and downed trees.

Outdoor property has been destroyed in some Livonia backyards.

Deborah Eisel of Livonia said her neighbor's shed was torn into pieces, and her husband saw a tree swirling in the air.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm damage in Livonia. (Provided by Livonia resident Crustal Shilling)

Power outages

According to DTE's power outage map, nearly 32,000 customers are without power as of 7 p.m. Most of the outages appear to be in western Wayne County, and eastern Macomb County.

"Extreme weather has hit Southeast Michigan, and DTE's Storm Response Teams are working hard to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible," according to a statement on DTE's website. "Keep at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous."

Over 1,800 Consumers Energy customers are currently without power as well, according to the utility company's outage map.

The most severe weather has passed through metro Detroit, with cities and towns along Lake Huron the last to see severe weather alerts. Extreme weather included heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some hail.