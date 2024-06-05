Large tree falls on home in Livonia trapping child amid storm aftermath

Severe storm damage in Livonia has caused a tree to fall on a house, trapping a child inside Wednesday afternoon.

The child was described as a baby, but that information is preliminary from Livonia fire officials. The condition of the child is unclear.

The area most impacted appears to be in the 14300 block of Houghton with Nola, the street one block over, also hit hard.

"Crazy. It looks absolutely crazy," said resident Lisa McLeod. "It does look like a tornado. Windy, rainy, it was hard to see anything because there was so much rain, but you could see branches going like a normal storm.

"Once you go outside you were like ‘holy crap.' Some streets you can’t even walk."

Photo: Jessica Dupnack

The neighborhood has multiple trees uprooted in the neighborhood near Schoolcraft and Newburgh.

Deborah EiselI says she was in the bedroom on the computer and heard something hit the house. She said her husband saw a tree swirling in the air.

"I heard there was a child under a tree. I don’t know the story about that," she said.

Widespread power outages are being reported in the area. Outages are along Six Mile Road from Inkster to Newburgh.

Stay up to date with the DTE Energy outage map HERE.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.