Severe weather forces closures at Michigan school district, community college

Classes have been canceled Wednesday in a western Michigan school district as crews work to restore power and clear debris from a storm that swept across the state.

Consumers Energy says about 28,000 customers have no electricity as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, while DTE Energy reports nearly 30,000 without power as of 5:24 p.m.

Schools in the Orchard View district in Muskegon County were closed due to power problems and damage to a school.

Muskegon Community College also canceled classes.

Classes also were canceled for Kalamazoo Central High School on Wednesday and Thursday.

Power was out at the school and was not expected to be restored until late Thursday.