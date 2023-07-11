Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather moves through SE Michigan Tuesday

By David Komer
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Tracking storms

Stormy afternoon with cooler temperatures and quiet conditions this evening

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Clusters of severe weather including thunderstorms have been gathering steam thanks to high levels of humidity Tuesday.

Monroe and Lenawee counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6:30 p.m. 

Earlier today a tornado warning had been issued for Lapeer County, which has since expired. 

According to the National Weather Service, a band of thunderstorms were moving eastward with 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available and check out more weather updates HERE.

Download the FOX 2 Weather App here, it's free!