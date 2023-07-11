Severe weather moves through SE Michigan Tuesday

Clusters of severe weather including thunderstorms have been gathering steam thanks to high levels of humidity Tuesday.

Monroe and Lenawee counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6:30 p.m.

Earlier today a tornado warning had been issued for Lapeer County, which has since expired.

According to the National Weather Service, a band of thunderstorms were moving eastward with 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

