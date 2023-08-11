Severe weather threat moves into SE Michigan with watches, warnings

article

Severe thunderstorms are moving into Metro Detroit tonight with watches and warnings coming with it.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Livingston County until 9 p.m. While Genesee County has a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.

The band of storms will carry with it 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Grass Lake, or 9 miles northeast

of Jackson, moving east at 20 mph.

During tornado warnings, the NWS advises to take move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.