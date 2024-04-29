Sex assault reported inside parking structure on U-M campus in Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a sexual assault in a parking garage on Sunday.

Police say the couple met on a dating app, leading to the sex assault inside a vehicle in the Glen Street Parking Structure (Lot M-61), 333 Glen Ave.

The attack is said to have happened at about 10: 50 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male with a dark complexion, 5’8", short dark hair, close cut beard and mustache, 22 years old, slim build, black pants, gray shirt

The vehicle is described as a blue colored, four-door SUV.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or email UM-DPSS-Tips@umich.edu