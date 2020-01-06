Shelby Police investigate shooting in parking lot

Police in Shelby Township are investigating the shooting of a man in the parking lot of a CVS on Monday.

According to Shelby Township Police, they were called to the parking lot at the intersection of 23 Mile and Shelby in Shelby Township to the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said there is no threat to the public and that the scene is "contained".

They're asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate, which could go into the evening hours.

Shelby Township Police did not say what prompted the shooting or how serious the shooting was.

Video from SkyFOX showed a BMS and Lexus parked next to each other surrounded by crime tape.