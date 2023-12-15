Shelby Township doctor found guilty of opioid conspiracy, illegally prescribed over 300K pills

A Shelby Township doctor was convicted for his involvement in a $6.3 million illegal prescription opiod conspiracy that involved the distribution of over 300,000 pills.

Lawrence Mark Sherman, 74, was found guilty by a federal jury on all charges of a 20-count indictment, according to a Friday release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan. He was charged with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute prescription opioids – including Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Oxycodone-Acetaminophen (Percocet)– and 19 counts of illegal distribution of Oxycodone.

Sherman prescribed the opioids while working at Tranquility Wellness Center (TWC), Inc. between March 2020 and June 2021. The pills were then sold on the streets.

TWC first operated out of Dearborn, then later moved to Saint Clair Shores. The center only accepted cash, charging patients based on the quantity, type, and dosage of the opioids.

"Dr. Sherman was the only prescribing doctor who primarily prescribed Oxycodone 30mg, Oxymorphone 40mg, and Oxycodone-Acetaminophen 10-325 mg (Percocet), three of the most addictive prescription opioids," according to the attorney's office. "These prescription drugs are also among the most highly diverted prescription opioids due to their high street value."

Other defendants charged in the case –clinic operators Janeice Burrell and Angelo Smith, clinic employees Akeyla Bell and Carmen Gilbreth, and patient recruiter Peter Burrell– previously pleaded guilty.

During the trial, evidence revealed that Sherman collaborated with the other defendants to unlawfully approve over 3,000 opioid prescriptions for individuals who did not need the medication for medical purposes, according to the release. The patients were often brought into the clinic by patient recruiters/marketers.

TWC also accepted cash payments to fabricate medical records for patients.

Related article

"While the unlawful controlled substance prescriptions were paid for in cash, both controlled and non-controlled ‘maintenance’ medications were billed to health care benefit programs by pharmacies," the attorney's office stated. "Billings to the Medicare and Medicaid programs for medically unnecessary prescription drug medications and maintenance medications during this conspiracy exceeded $500,000."

The drug conspiracy carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Each count of unlawful distribution of Schedule II controlled substances also has a maximum penalty of 20 years.

"My office remains committed to doing what it can to hold doctors and other health care professionals accountable when they illegally feed the opioid epidemic by writing illegal opioid prescriptions, rather than helping to address the terrible impact the opioid epidemic has had on our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in the release. "We will pursue drug dealers whether they are peddling drugs on the street or while wearing white coats in a medical office."

Sherman is set to be sentenced on April 17, 2024.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General were involved in this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew J. Lievense and Alison Furtaw.