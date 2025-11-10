Shelby Township men busted running 'multi-state' drug operation, police say

article

The Brief Three men were arrested after various police departments in Macomb County broke up an alleged drug operation. Over a thousand pounds of pot, hundreds of THC pens and edibles, and hundreds of thousands of dollars were seized. The Macomb County Sheriff labeled the operation a "sophisticated, multi-state trafficking network"



Three men are in custody after a law enforcement partnership in Macomb County busted a drug operation.

Four properties were targeted during a police operation on Nov. 6, leading to a massive seizure of drugs, weapons, firearms, vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

The Macomb County Sheriff labeled the operation a "sophisticated, multi-state trafficking network" days after the three suspects were arrested.

Big picture view:

Three men, identified as Mark Gojcaj, 21, Fabio Asmar, 30, and Martino Abed, 35, all residents of Shelby Township, were arrested last week after a collaboration of local, county, and federal agents executed search warrants at four different locations.

Three were residences and the fourth was a business, all located in Shelby Township.

The men were allegedly selling marijuana outside Michigan's regulated market, "distributing large quantities of untested product through the black market."

During their search, police found approximately 1,500 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape pens, gummies, and other edibles.

Dig deeper:

The partnership included the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the DEA, Warren police, Shelby Township police, COMET, and the SWAT team.

In addition to illicit marijuana products, police also seized:

Small amount of crack cocaine

16 grams of mushrooms and ketamine

Three handguns and two AR-style rifles

Approximately $380,000 in U.S. currency

Five vehicles: Two Lincoln Navigators, Cadillac Escalade, Kia SUV, Jeep Cherokee, and Dodge Ram van.

"Illegal drug activity threatens and endangers public safety, frequently leading to violent crimes such as armed robberies and home invasions. We will continue to work to eliminate these large-scale drug trafficking operations from our communities," said sheriff Anthony Wickersham.