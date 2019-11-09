Sheriff: Missing Southfield woman got into shootout with two men before disappearance up north

The sheriff investigating the case of a missing Southfield woman who disappeared in mid-October says the woman was involved in a shootout with two men before the day she was missing.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office released a press release on missing person Adrienne Quintal, saying the 47-year-old woman was involved in a shootout with two men before she went missing. That information is according to a family friend, the sheriff says, and that friend says Adrienne had advised she had shot one of the men in the face and the other was shooting at her.

The sheriff said that friend was the one in Warren, whom Quintal had called around 2:45 the morning of October 17th.

Quintal made a frantic call to that friend in Warren asking for help at 2:45 a.m. Thursday and that is the last anyone has seen or heard from her.

They searched an area of Benzie County in Honor where the 47-year-old was staying at a home on Indian Hill Road. It is a place her son says she is quite familiar with, having gone there since she was a child.

Quintal is still missing and the sheriff's office in Benzie County, which is just southwest of Traverse City, are still searching for her.

When deputies searched the home, they found her phone, purse, and personal items. Deputies also said that bullet holes were in the windows of the cabin, but there was no blood or injured people by the time police arrived 15 minutes after her call to the friend in Warren.

Advertisement

Law enforcement have been using