Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

article

Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County.

Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.

Authorities said they found 144 grams of meth, 8 grams of ecstasy, two handguns, five loaded magazines, scales, and drug packaging items.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The men were arraigned Sunday on possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug house, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm charges. They are charged as habitual offenders, the sheriff's office said.