Sheriff: THC, pills, suspected fentanyl, $42K+ seized during Port Huron hookah store investigation

An investigation into a Port Huron hookah store led to the seizure of THC products, drugs, cash, and more, authorities said.

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated TOP Shelf Hookah store on Dec. 21, 2022, after reports that the business was selling pills and THC products to minors.

Investigators searched both the store and a home on Carleton Street in Port Huron.

During those searches, they say they found and seized an unknown liquid that preliminarily tested as methamphetamine and fentanyl, more than $42,000, pills, a Glock pistol, 3,052 grams of marijuana, 444 packages of THC gummies, THC hard candies, THC Cheetos, 518 1-gram marijuana Vapes cartridges, and 17 THC oil packages.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the THC and marijuana had a street value of about $336,700.

The owner of the business and home, 35-year-old Mohamed Alsan, was arrested.