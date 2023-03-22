LIVE STREAM: Oakland County deputies investigate shooting at Highland Twp. condo
HIGHLAND Twp, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting at a Highland Twp. condo Wednesday morning is under investigation.
Sources say a domestic situation led to the shooting on Delmar Court off Milford Road.
Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are still piecing together what happened at the home where a couple in their 70s lives.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is giving an update at 3 p.m. You can watch it in the live player below.