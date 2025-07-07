Shooting of 2-year-old leads to increased curfew patrols in Detroit

The Brief Detroit police are upping curfew patrols after a 2-year-old was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend. A fight between juveniles led to the shooting, police said.



Following a shooting over the Fourth of July weekend that wounded a 2-year-old boy, the Detroit Police Department is cracking down on curfew.

Two juveniles were detained as persons of interest in the shooting.

The backstory:

The boy was watching fireworks with family members in the 8600 block of Marion Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when an altercation at a nearby park led to a shooting. The boy was struck by a stray bullet and suffered non-fatal injuries.

According to Police Chief Todd Bettison, the fight was between minors who were not supervised at the time.

"I'm appalled by it, upset by it, and as a result, this department will definitely be stepping up our efforts tremendously when it comes to curfew violations," Bettison said.

The chief noted that parents are responsible for knowing where their children are and ensuring they are supervised.

What's next:

Police will be making sure the city's curfew ordinance is enforced.

Under this ordinance, minors 15 and younger cannot be out unsupervised from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. For 16 and 17 year olds, the curfew is between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Violating the curfew can result in fines.