Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

article

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway.

Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital by EMS. One victim was listed in critical condition and the other was listed in stable condition.

Police say they took one suspect into custody. The circumstances are still being investigated.

READ MORE: VIDEO: MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over