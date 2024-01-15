Shooting at Pontiac strip mall leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

article

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who shot and killed a man and injured another person over the weekend in Pontiac.

Deputies were called to a strip mall in the 400 block of W. Huron around 4 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 25-year-old man in the parking lot told them that he had been shot by an unknown suspect. He also told them that his cousin, 27-year-old Json Markell Hunt, had also been shot and was still inside.

Hunt, who was from Clinton Township, was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head inside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving victim suffered multuple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

"We could use the public’s help on this. If anyone has information about who may have been present or involved, please contact us or Crime Stoppers. We will work diligently to hold the individual(s) involved in this responsible," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Submit tips by called in to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.