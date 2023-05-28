Shooting in Ypsilanti Township leaves 16-year-old injured

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Village Grove apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township.

The shooting is still under investigation, but preliminary, a 16-year-old showed up at his home with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

No immediate information was available on the suspect.

