Shooting in Ypsilanti Township leaves 16-year-old injured
YPSILANTI TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Village Grove apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township.
The shooting is still under investigation, but preliminary, a 16-year-old showed up at his home with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.
No immediate information was available on the suspect.
