Shooting investigation underway in Clinton Township

Police are investigating a shooting in Georgetown Commons in Clinton Township on Gaynon Drive Friday night.

At least one person was transported to the hospital and it is possible a second victim was also shot. There has been no confirmation from Clinton Township police who have not released information publicly yet.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, a resident who lives there told FOX 2 that he heard at least eight or nine shots. When he came outside a few minutes later he said the area was swarmed by police.

