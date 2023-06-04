Crash in Sterling Heights leaves 82-year-old man in critically condition, 2 others injured
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were injured following a crash in Sterling Heights on Sunday.
Police say an 82-year-old male was driving westbound 15 Mile at Dodge Park when he went left of center and struck a vehicle in the turn lane on EB 15 Mile. The 82-year-old driver's vehicle rolled over and hit two other cars.
Police say the 82-year-old Sterling Heights man is in critical condition. The two other patients suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
