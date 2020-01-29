Shooting outside Detroit apartment leaves 1 wounded, gunman at large

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire broke out at a Detroit apartment complex.

"I was just coming in to pick up some things and next thing I know it was a shootout between two people," said resident Jesse Hollaway.

"Multiple gunshots and just people running everywhere, it was just crazy," said Arkia Black, who works for the building's management company.

One man was critically injured while another is at large after the shooting outside Greenfield Terrace Apartments.

According to police sources, the suspect is a black man in his early 30s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He had a silver gun and he got away in a gold, older model Toyota Camry that was occupied with another black man and a black woman.

"I saw the guy being taken out by the ambulance," Hollaway said.

FOX 2: "Did you know him?"

Advertisement

"No, but he actually stayed across the hall from me," he said.

Jesse also saw a weapon

"Somebody threw a gun on the ground out there," he said.

Residents who call this apartment building home say it's time for the crime to stop

"We've got to do better," Hollaway said. "You have to solve disagreements in a different way then getting a gun."