Shooting outside man's viewing prompts police to patrol outside funeral in Northville

A shooting outside a viewing Wednesday in Detroit led to police calling in multiple agencies to patrol outside the funeral in Northville on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was shot outside the Andrews Funeral Home on the corner of Glendale and Rosa Parks Boulevard when more than 30 gunshots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The visitation was being held for 28-year-old Jaylin Crayton, who was shot while driving near Schafer and W. Chicago on May 22.

"Couple cars came by. As you can see from the scene behind us there was a lot of casings from the gunfire," said Cmdr. Aric Tosqui. "We’re hoping to pull some of the camera assets in the neighborhood to see if we can figure out what the shooters were in, but we do know there was multiple shooters in two different cars."

The man was last listed in critical condition.

On Thursday, police, including a federal task force, were outside Triumph Church on Beck Road in Northville to watch during the funeral.