Shooting investigation underway outside Meridian Mall near Lansing

A shooting is under investigation which took place outside the Meridian Mall east of Lansing Friday afternoon.

The backstory:

Meridian Township police said it responded at 1:25 p.m. to a shooting report in the parking lot on the east side of the mall near Dick's Sporting Goods.

"The parties involved had fled the area prior to the arrival of the police. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the shooting," police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not say if there were any victims in the shooting.

The mall is open for business, police said, but advised that a portion of the parking lot is closed due to the investigation.

"It is not believed that there is a continued threat to the public," the police department posted on Facebook.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800.

