Suspect shoots DDOT passenger before fleeing down 8 Mile

The Brief Detroit police are searching for a man in his 50s who pulled out gun and shot a passenger riding on a DDOT bus Wednesday morning. The suspect fled down 8 Mile, hitchhiked before getting picked up by a driver and taken to the area of Mound and Davison, according to police. He also left behind a bag of personal belongings that officers hope lead to his arrest.



The search is on for a man accused of shooting a DDOT passenger Wednesday morning.

Detroit police aren't sure what led up to the shooting. But they have an image of the suspect and even a bag of personal belongings he left behind.

Big picture view:

Around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood, a man riding a Detroit Department of Transportation bus stood up, walked toward another man, and fired a handgun.

He struck the 26-year-old victim in the upper chest before fleeing, running down 8 Mile, cutting his hand in the process of hopping a fence, before getting picked by another driver while hitchhiking.

The shooter was last seen in the area of Mound and Davison.

Police aren't sure why the suspect fired or what led up to the shooting.

"I don’t know what started it. It does not look like there is any kind of physical altercation. He stood up and fired one time, striking our victim," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The victim is currently in temporary serious condition.

The suspect shooter who opened fire on a DDOT passenger.

Dig deeper:

While the suspect is missing, police have enough evidence to get started searching for him.

Security footage from the bus provides a clear image of the shooter. He also left behind a bag of personal belongings.

"The backpack - we’re waiting for evidence techs to collect it. We're hoping it’s got ID in there and the stuff that we like so we can get him into custody as quickly as possible," said Fitzgerald.