Shooting victim later dies after car transporting him runs out of gas

A shooting victim was found by police inside a car that ran out of gas, and later died from his injuries.

Detroit police say the shooting happened in the 19200 block of Mound Road between Seven and Eight Mile roads Friday in an apartment complex at about 7:50 p.m.

Investigators say the victim from that shooting was taken to the hospital by someone driving them when they ran out of gas at Southbound I-75 and East Davison.

Fire personnel reportedly performed CPR on the victim while Michigan State Police say they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

This case is being investigated by the 11th Precinct. The circumstances of the fatal shooting are unclear and there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

