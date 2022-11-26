Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present.

"The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."

Purchase things from independent small business owners, artists and local vendors that you likely won't find anywhere else.

"You can just find such unique things for Christmas here and I love supporting people that have the ambition to start their own businesses and actually create something and then sell it," said Kate Aseltyne, visiting from Chicago.

"It's this fun event. It isn't stressful for people and we have a bar, so, having a cocktail walking around is definitely a plus," Best said.

Shopping at The Rust Belt Market means you're helping the local economy and, in some cases, those who need it most.

"20% of everything we sell buys food and personal care products for four women's shelters in Detroit that we rotate in between," said Mike Ash, owner of Attack Hunger. "Wearing a piece of our clothing, going around and telling people ‘hey, I just helped out with this’ it's a really nice feeling."

In addition to the permanent shops, The Rust Belt Market will be hosting pop-up vendors during this holiday season.

"I grew up in Royal Oak and just recently bought a house in Ferndale, so I'm local to the area and have always loved shopping here. When I found out I could be a holiday vendor I put my application in and was really happy to be accepted," said Julie Lawson, a pop-up vendor.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday hours: Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Nov. 25, Black Friday: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Nov. 27: 11a.m. to 6p.m.

Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: CLOSED

Normal Weekend hours: Dec. 2 - Dec. 13

Friday, Dec. 2: 2p.m. to 7p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3: 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: 11a.m. to 6p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5 - Thursday, Dec. 8: CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 9: 2p.m. to 7p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11: 11a.m. to 6p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12 - Tuesday, Dec. 13: CLOSED

Holiday Market hours: Dec. 14 - Dec. 24

16 Additional vendors join The Rust Belt Market December 14th-24th.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 - Monday Dec. 26: CLOSED

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1

Friday, Dec. 30: 2p.m. to 7p.m.

New Year's Eve - Saturday, Dec. 31: 11a.m. to 4p.m.

New Year's Day - Sunday, Jan. 1: 12p.m. to 4p.m.