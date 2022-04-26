Short's Brewing buys Northern Michigan inn to house summer workers

article

In response to a lack of housing options, Short's Brewing has purchased the Bellaire Inn for summer workers.

"When the opportunity came for us to create our own version of the Rosebud Motel (from Schitt’s Creek) we couldn’t pass it up. If Johnny Rose can do it, we can too," said Scott Newman-Bale, CEO for the brewery.

The brewery is transforming the 26-room inn into short term, transitional housing. The rooms will come fully furnished, with bathrooms, a fridge, and a microwave, and all utilities will be included.

"We’ve missed out on (non-local) candidates because they can’t find a place to live, and we’ve had employees move out of state because of the lack of affordable, workforce housing," Newman-Bale, said. "We’re working to get some housing projects shovel ready, but that doesn’t help us out this season."

Any rooms that are still available will be offered to other local businesses to house incoming staff.

Short’s also plans to operate part of the Inn as a traditional motel and is currently seeking a full time, on-site innkeeper

"These aren’t intended to be long term solutions, rather a spot for summer help and full-time new hires to land while they find housing in the area." Newman-Bale said. "There is still a major need for workforce housing throughout Northern Michigan."

Short's is also planning The Bellaire Marketplace, a three-story development across from the Bellaire Pub with a commerce center on the main floor, and two stories of housing above. The business is also in talks with area residents attempting to secure land contracts for additional market-rate and workforce housing.

