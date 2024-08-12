Simone Biles coming to LCA for 'GOAT' tour in Detroit

Fresh from the Olympic podium, Simone Biles and other members of the U.S. gymnastics team will be coming to Little Caesars Arena for Athleta's Gold Over America Tour.

The 30-city gymnastics tour is headlined by Biles, but will feature many of Team USA's medal-winning athletes, including Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, and Paul Juda.

The visit will be the tour's last, taking place on Nov. 3 at Little Caesars Arena.

"From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year," said Biles in a press release for the event. "I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour."

Tickets ranging from $82 to $2,435 are on sale now at boxofficeticketsales.com