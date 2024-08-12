Expand / Collapse search

Simone Biles coming to LCA for 'GOAT' tour in Detroit

By Neely Allen
Published  August 12, 2024 10:21am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fresh from the Olympic podium, Simone Biles and other members of the U.S. gymnastics team will be coming to Little Caesars Arena for Athleta's Gold Over America Tour.

The 30-city gymnastics tour is headlined by Biles, but will feature many of Team USA's medal-winning athletes, including Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, and Paul Juda.

The visit will be the tour's last, taking place on Nov. 3 at Little Caesars Arena.

"From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year," said Biles in a press release for the event. "I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour."

Tickets ranging from $82 to $2,435 are on sale now at boxofficeticketsales.com

