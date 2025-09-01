Single mom of 10 loses everything in early morning house fire

The Brief Shontae Green and her family lost everything in an early morning house fire on Detroit's west side. Green is a single mother of 10 children who had eight with her and two pets at the time of the blaze. Everyone made it out safely but their house was gutted by the fire.



The backstory:

"I was just asleep and I see my kids standing over me like my mom. It’s a fire," said Shontae Green.

It was just after 5 a.m. Monday when Shontae Green jumped into action.

"I just started grabbing my babies," she said.

Green's children range in age from one to 21. All but two were at home at the time of the fire.

"I have two older boys which were upstairs asleep - somehow they heard me screaming, and they were able to make it down," Green said. "And as soon as we were out the door and able to get into my car, the house just started going up into flames."

The fire was so intense that it spread to a neighbor's home. Detroit Fire said that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Everyone got out safely but she says her family is now homeless.

"Now me and my kids are back at the situation We were just at - sleeping in the car trying to figure out where we’re going to go," she said.

"Due to me having a lot of children, it was hard for me to get shelter," she said. "Everyone was turning me and my kids down. leaving us to have to sleep in my vehicle."

About 10 years ago she was able to buy the home and provide a place for her family.

"By the grace of God I was connection to some resources and I was able to get the house," Green said.

The Red Cross is providing help but she says she is need of even more assistance to help rebuild their lives.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family - CLICK HERE to donate.

"If anyone can donate anything," she said. "Even if it’s a dollar, I would truly appreciate it."