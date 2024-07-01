Single mom killed in crash during Warren police chase

A 42-year-old single mother of two was killed during a Warren police chase on Saturday. She was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by the car that was speeding away from police.

The chase, which began in Warren, came to an end with a crash on the borders of Madison Heights, Hazel Park and Warren.

Security video showed the final moments of the pursuit – two Dodge Chargers heading west on 10 Mile from Warren, past Dequindre, into Madison Heights. The video was captured by Class A Collision, an auto-repair shop located directly across from the crash scene.

A second video shows the aftermath – one of the Dodge Chargers collided with a Jeep Cherokee.

According to Warren police, the passenger in the Jeep was Katrina Shuker, who died from her injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and two others in the Dodge Charger were taken to the hospital, according to police. The driver of the Charger was also taken to the hospital and is currently awaiting charges.

Police say a total of three Dodge Chargers were drag racing in Warren around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officers on patrol spotted the racing cars and attempted to pull them over.

The pursuit lasted around three minutes, according to police.

Since, Shuker's friends created a GoFundMe page in support of her family, as they attempted to cover memorial and funeral costs. She leaves behind two boys – ages 14 and 18.

According to the GoFundMe, Shuker was being driven home by a friend when the crash took place.

The crash is the third fatal collision to come following a police pursuit in Warren, covered by FOX 2.

In January, a 24-year-old was killed after crashing into a box truck. According to police, he was speeding away from a traffic stop for having expired plates.

In May, another man died after being thrown from his vehicle in Detroit. He was attempting to flee from Warren police when he lost control and crashed.

Michigan State Police changed its policy when it comes to pursuits back in March.

"MSP enforcement members may only engage in a pursuit if there is probable cause to believe the driver or occupant of the pursued vehicle has committed a life-threatening or violent felony," according to the revision, which went into immediate effect.

While that policy applies to state police, Mayor of Warren Lori Stone said it's the police commissioner who establishes policies and procedures for the City of Warren.

As for the other two Dodge Charger drivers involved in the fatal crash on Saturday, one of the suspects turned themselves in and police are still searching for the other.

To donate to Shuker's family's GoFundMe, click here.