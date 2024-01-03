Warren police release video of suspect who fled traffic stop leading to fatal crash

New video released by Warren police showed the moments leading up to this fatal crash on Dec. 26.

The 24-year-old man killed in the crash — was pulled over on Van Dyke near Stevens for having an expired plate. Police — asked to see his license. He didn't have one. then he took off, and a pursuit ensued.

"We all feel bad that somebody lost their life," said Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "The officers are out there doing their jobs and if he would’ve stopped, he’d be alive today. The suspect is driving erratically to get away from the officers."

Commissioner Dwyer said speeds were moderate — around 50 to 60 miles per hour. As the driver approached 10 Mile at Ryan — he blew through a red light. crashing into a box truck, killing him instantly.

Officer on video: "He’s underneath the box truck, let’s shut this intersection down."

"I’ll just make it clear that it’s an unfortunate incident, this subject is dead because of the choice he made to flee from the officers," he said.

Dwyer says the officers followed procedure correctly. Inside the suspect’s car — they found a stolen, loaded handgun — the man had a warrant for his arrest and was not supposed to be in possession of legal firearms.

Commissioner Dwyer says it’s becoming more and more common for people to flee during traffic stops. And that action needs to be taken to prevent this dangerous habit, and save lives.

"I believe many other law enforcement officers believe that legislature should change the law to enforce mandatory two-year prison sentences for those that flee the police," Dwyer said. "I have no doubt if this suspect had exited his vehicle when instructed he’d be alive today."



