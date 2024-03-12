Single mom of 4 loses Inkster home, belongings in fire

A single mom and her family are forced to start over after their house caught fire on Monday, destroying all of their belongings.

However, the Inkster mom of four is trying to pick up the pieces, hoping the community will help in any way possible.

"I was in the middle of cooking dinner, and I turned everything off, put everything in the oven, and rushed out," said Tiffany Conner.

Conner was on her way to pick up her two older children from their driver education class when video from her home security system sent shock waves through her body, she said.

"My ring camera kept going off, and I stopped to look at it, and you can just see the smoke coming out of my front window," Conner said. "So I was just glad that I had all the kids with me."

Tiffany Conner's home was destroyed by a fire that began in the kitchen. She is a mother of four and is in need of help.

But when the family arrived home, a new reality set in.

"When we got there, everything was gone," Conner said, holding back tears. "Everything is destroyed. It’s flooded. The basement is totally flooded."

The family cat was also killed in the fire.

The Red Cross placed Conner and her four children in a hotel room in Dearborn for a few days. However, she knows her family will need much more moving forward.

"All I have right now is survival. I got the breath in my body, and I’m going to keep going from here," Conner said. "I got way too many people depending on me right now, so I’m definitely in my survival mode."

That is why Conner started a GoFundMe account, looking for any assistance.

"I know I’m definitely going to need some clothes for my kids. And when the time comes, I know they’re going to want another cat, so if I could get a resource for that," she said. "Anything for therapy because it’s tough on everybody."

The Inkster Fire Department said the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started in the kitchen.

As the investigation continues, this single mom just hopes that her most sacred items are not totally destroyed.

"I’m still waiting to see when the investigation is over just so I can go get pictures of my father and my mother because I don’t have any one of them anymore," Conner said. "That’s really all I really want out of there."

The family's GoFundMe can be found here.