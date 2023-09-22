Single mother who walks to work daily, gifted a new car

For Anita Green, Thursday, Sept. 21st, is a day she’ll never forget.

"I’m just over-excited, I don’t know what to think," she said. "So many emotions all at one time, ha ha."

Just a few minutes before those heartfelt words came the surprise of a lifetime.

"We heard your story Miss Green and today we’re giving you a car," said Richard Mack, Wheels for Work Initiative

"Oh my God - Kai - you heard that?" she said.

Anita Green single mom who walks to work and back every day.

"You walk in the middle of the night, coming back from work," said Chad Audi, Detroit Rescue Mission. "What time do you get off work?"

"I get off work at 11:30 at night," she said. "I don’t make it home until 12:30 or 1 (a.m.)," she said.

Her resilience and her determination, are absolutely remarkable.

"You decided this is not my reality, you decided 'I’m going to make a better life for myself and my children,'" said Mack.

Anita’s employer — Detroit Rescue Mission teamed up with Wheels for Work Initiative to get her a car.

"A few months ago Mr. Mack came to our office at Detroit Rescue Mission and said his birthday and his dad’s birthday were coming up - he would like to give, instead of receiving," said Audi.

With a large donation from Amazon — they were able to make this happen.

"'Mommy’s car?'" asked little Kai

"Yes, this is mommy’s car," she said.

After sitting inside: "Oh my goodness, I love it. Thank you so much you guys, this really means a lot."

