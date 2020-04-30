Sinks, stoves, toilets: curbside trash getting out of hand during COVID-19

Did you know there's a more helpful way you can take out your garbage during the COVID-19 crisis?

"Wrap it up. Tie it up." That's the message from Dominic Tringali, who's been hauling garbage since he was 16. He's 87 now and the proud owner of Tringali Sanitation in Troy.

Hauling garbage since 1962, Dominic says the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't too crazy.



"It wasn't bad until the weather broke. We normally get clobbered with trash but now nobody's working."

Dominic says with folks getting cabin fever and cleaning out their homes, hours have jumped from 38 to 60 per week. The amount of trash has more than doubled as well.

"I think we have to change it to get paid by the ton."

Tringali says usually they pick up loose trash that has fallen out of the bins but can't now because it's too risky. He also begs, enough with the large loads already.

"I've pulled up to houses that have had 400 bags of leaves."

But leaves he can handle, it's other items that are the problem. Like your kitchen sink.

"We get sinks and stoves and toilets. We get into the plumbing and building [materials] and it's getting out of hand."

Dominic says he hopes some folks will be more mindful and will separate and secure their garbage and recycling.

He's also asking to please take the extra steps and put it near the edge of the road.

"Don't leave it 20 feet up your driveway. It's murder."

Meanwhile, Dominic is planning to give his employees an extra $1,000 next week in what he's calling Hero Pay. Dominic, too, is thankful he's still able to clock in at 87 years old.

"I've never had to be out of work for a lack of garbage. There's always garbage. It never stops."