Sirens, simulated gunfire noise possible near Selfridge Air National Guard Base during Wednesday training

article

Residents near Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County may hear noises Wednesday, including sirens, emergency broadcasts, and simulated gunfire.

The 127th Wing will be working with local civilian emergency response and law enforcement agencies for joint training in the morning.

This training could also impact access at both the north and south gates intermittently throughout the morning. To alleviate the possible congestion, the west gate at Joy and Irwin roads will be opened for base access.