Sisters from Cass Tech, Renaissance credit school for successful career paths

Detroit is home to the largest school district in Michigan. Detroit Public Schools Community District has produced so many notable alumni — from pro athletes to judges to journalists.

The backstory:

With the help of the DPSCD Foundation, we're going to highlight some of their achievements in a series we call "Homecoming." FOX 2 wants to introduce you to two sisters who’ve excelled in their careers thanks to Detroit's public schools.

The first is Kylee Mitchell Wells — a class of 1997 graduate at Cass Tech High School.

"I serve as the executive director for Ballmer Group, it’s a national philanthropic organization that supports kids and families with economic mobility efforts," she said.

FOX 2: "What is it about this place that really helped you become the success you are?"

"Cass Tech is worldwide," she said. "My career has taken me all over. I’ll never forget the time I was in Germany, and someone said, ‘Oh you’re from Detroit! You must’ve gone to Cass Tech.' I said, ‘Wow, we really are internationally known.’

"All of those years of just being in public education, I understand. I’m the person who understands what it means to have a public school education - and that it can take you very far."

FOX 2: "It means a lot for you to give back?"

"Giving back is everything. My parents taught us you can always help someone," she said.

This year Kylee Mitchell Wells will receive the Tyrone E. Winfrey Award from the DPSCD Foundation.

One of her biggest cheerleaders is her sister Dannis Mitchell, a 2003 graduate of Renaissance and Randolph.

"I was a tennis player, and I was book-smart as well. I was very social, so I learned how to network at a young age," she said. "My current role is senior director of community engagement. I’m on the Senior Leadership Team at Barton Mallow."

One of the projects she’s worked on in Detroit, was Little Caesars Arena.

"It really made my career," she said. "It really blossomed in this space. The new Hudson's site - I’m working on that currently, the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center."

FOX 2: "We don’t find a lot of women in construction — a lot of Black women in construction. What do you want other young women to know that no career field is off-limits?"

"I want them to know the sky is the limit," Dannis said. "Take advantage of any opportunities that are put before you."

Both sisters went to different high schools - so is there a Cass Tech-Renaissance rivalry within the family? Is there trash talk?

"Well, I mean there are people who went to high school, and there’s those of us who graduated from Cass Tech," Kylee quipped. "I'm just saying ..."

"But the reality of it is — Renaissance was a blue ribbon school," Dannis said. "Our parents used to love to see us go back and forth about our schools. It’s a true pride that we have."

FOX 2: "What is it about these schools here in Detroit — especially talking about Renaissance and Cass — that prepare you for life after high school, life after college?"

"Being the largest school district in the state of Michigan, it’s more than just the two of us who are products of our community and doing well," Dannis said. "We just are an example of that."