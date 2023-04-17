Six juveniles and one adult arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle in Detroit

One adult and six juveniles were arrested after state police came upon a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Southfield.

The suspects included a 17-year-old female who was driving the stolen SUV, a 20-year-old female adult passenger, and five other suspects ages ranging from 14 to 18.

All seven individuals were spotted inside a stolen Hyundai on westbound I-94 while a Michigan State Trooper was on patrol Sunday night.

According to state police on Twitter, the trooper ran the vehicle's plates near Linwood when they discovered it had been reported stolen that same day.

Instead of activating his lights, the trooper followed the vehicle at a distance until he had backup. Several police units eventually arrived from both Detroit police and MSP who aided in a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle began to pull over from the center lane. It was eventually boxed in as it drove onto the shoulder to prevent any further pursuit.

State police reported "several occupants" fled from the vehicle on foot. They were all arrested and there were no injuries reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was the only individual who did not flee and was subsequently arrested.

Most of the suspects were lodged at the Wayne County Youth Home while the adult suspect was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

State police said the stolen vehicle had a punched ignition, which means it was damaged from another device that was likely used to start the car.

A review has been sent to the prosecutor's office.