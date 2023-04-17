Probe into murder of Monroe County woman leads to fifth arrest

The ever-widening probe of a murder of a Monroe County woman has ensnared a fifth suspect who was arrested over the weekend.

Michigan State Police said a female suspect was arrested in North Carolina on Saturday, April 15 and has since been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of 23-year-old Karla Sedoskey.

In the weeks since her body was discovered inside an abandoned boys school in Frenchtown Township, police have arrested three people in Michigan and arraigned them on similar charges.

According to Michigan State Police, a fourth male suspect was also arrested in North Carolina following a standoff with U.S. Marshals. His identity is being withheld until he can be extradited back to Michigan to be arraigned.

A news release said the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the case for "possible charges on other suspects."

Sedoskey's death has not been released. She was found wrapped in a tarp on March 2.

Last week, three people were charged in her death. Brin Smith, 20, Sierra Bemis, 23, and Kaylyn Ramsey whose age was not listed were all in court last week. All three of the suspects knew the victim socially.

It's unclear how the other two suspects arrested in North Carolina knew the victim.