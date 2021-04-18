Seven-year-old girl shot dead at McDonalds drive-thru in Chicago

A seven-year-old girl was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed at a McDonalds drive-thru in the North Lawndale neighborhood near Kedzie and Roosevelt around 4:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her dad, who was in the car, was identified by the family as Jontae Adams, 28. He is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Relatives described Jaslyn as a really sweet child.

"Please put the guns down," said Tawny McMullen, Jaslyn's aunt. "Our kids want to play. My kids can't even go out the door."

The car, stopped in the drive-thru, was riddled with bullet holes through the back window and trunk.

"Every parent that took a child to McDonald's to get something to eat, not to get some bullets!" said community activist Andrew Holmes, his voice shaking with emotion and outrage. "To the shooter, why? Why? If you have any kids, have you ever took your kids to McDonalds?"

There is no one in custody in the murder of Jaslyn Adams.

Earlier this year, 11-year-old Nyandrea Dyer was shot at a gas station in West Pullman. She died of her wounds a couple weeks later.

Last year, several children were shot dead in Chicago, including 9-year-old Jinari Ricks in Cabrini Green, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston in Englewood, 3-year-old Mekhi James in Austin, 10-year-old Lena Nunez in Logan Square, and 13-year-old Amaria Jones.