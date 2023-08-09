Sixto Rodriguez, Detroit-born musician and subject of 'Searching for Sugar Man' documentary, dies at 81

Sixto Rodriguez, a musical icon from Detroit who would launch a successful career that would eventually take him overseas has died.

He was 81.

According to Rodriguez's daughter, he passed Tuesday night.

Rodriguez, who was the subject of an Academy Award-winning documentary called "Searching for Sugar Man" back in 2012, was born 1942 as the sixth child. After launching his career in 1967, he would eventually find more success overseas.

OTTAWA, ON - SEPTEMBER 17: Rodriguez performs on day 5 of the CityFolk Festival at The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park on September 17, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Mark Horton/WireImage) Expand

That includes in South Africa, where he's believed to have sold more records than Elvis Presley.

The 2012 documentary brought a flash of exposure in the public eye and eventually reignited interest in his career along with several more live performances.

He leaves behind three daughters.