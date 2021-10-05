Skeletal remains found in ground at Fort and Cass in Detroit

A shocking discovery was made when construction crews found human bones at the intersection of Fort Street and Cass Avenue last Friday.

Crews uncovered the bones but Detroit police say it is unclear if the remains belong to a man or a woman. Police say the skull and right torso were missing from the skeletal remains.

Detroit police's homicide team responded to the scene after they were found that afternoon. The search for other bones continues, according to DPD.

Investigators say they are not sure how deep the bones were in the ground or how long they were there.