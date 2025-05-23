Skilla Baby shooting: Detroit community leaders urge calm amid investigation

A popular Detroit rapper is recovering tonight after a targeted shooting that could have been deadly.

Skilla Baby, whose real name is Treyvon Gardner, was shot three times when someone opened fire on his vehicle. As he recovers, city leaders and supporters are calling for calm and praising the artist for his work off the stage.

Skilla Baby can be seen praying on a recent Instagram video days before someone pulled up and opened fire.

"I saw Skilla Baby on the internet praying for enemies and praying for himself, and God certainly answered that prayer," said Pastor Maurice Mo Hardwick.

The 26-year-old rapper is expected to be recover even though police say over 20 rounds were fired at him.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has connected with the artist, whose real name is Treyvon Gardner on community initiatives

"We definitely have had the opportunity to reach out to him and he is doing well," Sheffield said. "I think he’s upset. I think he’s disappointed and upset."

Sheffield says what happened shook her.

"I was shocked. Skilla Baby is definitely loved in Detroit," she said. "He’s someone that over the years I’ve gotten to know personally.

"I know Skilla Baby simply from his passion and love for our youth and what he does in Detroit. His giving back. He has always tried to step up to be a positive role model."

Police say on Thursday, Gardner was heading east on Eight Mile just before Beech Daly. A dark-colored SUV then pulled up.

"Back windows started rolling down and then next thing you know, shots were being fired at him and his vehicle," said Det. Edward French, Redford police.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "Was it targeted and do we know why?

"It definitely appears that it was targeted," French said. "I do not know why. I do not know any background information or any disputes that he’s had with anybody, I'm not aware of anything, but it definitely appears to be targeted."

Police said Gardner lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a building near Eight Mile and Centralia. He was shot three times.

"He’s in good spirits," French said. "I talked to him yesterday, last night. He seems to be just fine. He’s gonna be okay."

"We don’t want retaliation," Sheffield said. "We don’t want any continued ongoing issues here. We want to resolve this as much as possible because he has so many people in this city that are pulling for him, rooting for him, and that look up to Skilla Baby."

"Let's take the high road," Hardwick said. "Maybe God can use you in this housr, Skilla Baby, and whoever else is involved. He can use you right now to settle differences and be blessed, because your life is spared - and we can spare the lives of others, and live in peace."