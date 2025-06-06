Skilla Baby shot: 1 arrested in connection with shooting near Detroit

article

The Brief One person was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of rapper Skilla Baby. Police said the suspect owns a vehicle connected to the drive-by shooting that wounded the rapper in Redford. It is unclear if the person was the shooter.



One person is behind bars Friday in connection with a shooting that wounded Detroit rapper Skilla Baby last month.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was driving on Eight Mile near Beech Daly in Redford on May 22 when he was injured in the drive-by shooting that caused him to crash into a building.

What we know:

Redford police confirmed that they identified a vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting, and the owner of the vehicle was arrested by Detroit police who were on patrol Thursday. During a search of the suspect's Detroit home, a firearm was recovered.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, will be submitting a request for felony weapons charges to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dig deeper:

Sources told FOX 2 that Gardner was grazed twice in the head and suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the person arrested this week will face more charges beyond the weapons offense. It is also unclear whether the suspect was the shooter or if someone else fired the shots from his vehicle.