Washtenaw County plane crash: one killed, one hurt

One person is dead and a second injured after a plane crash in Clinton near Lima Center Road and Michigan Avenue Monday afternoon.

First responders are at the Washtenaw County scene of the crash. The crash can be seen overhead by the SkyFOX helicopter showing the damage to the crash, leaving the cockpit nearly destroyed.

Sources have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash, while an extraction had to be performed to get the second person out.

The small plane is a Cherokee Cruiser model. The Cherokee "(is made of) aluminum alloy," says the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association website. "The airplane is a two-place (optional four-place), low wing, single-engine airplane equipped with fixed tricycle landing gear, having a steerable nose wheel and two main wheels. This airplane is certificated in the normal and utility category."

