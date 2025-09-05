Small plane loses landing gear, skids down runway during emergency landing at Macomb County airport

article

The Brief A pilot in training attempted an emergency landing at Romeo State Airport after the engine started smoking. The plane lost its front landing gear during this and partially skidded down the runway.



A training hour flight Thursday ended with a plane skidding partially down the runway of a Macomb County airport after losing its landing gear.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a trainee was logging flight hours in a 1976 Piper Model PA-28-151 after taking off from Pontiac Airport. During the flight, the plane experienced a cracked cylinder that caused an oil leak inside the engine compartment.

When the engine began smoking, the pilot instructor told the trainee to shut off the engine and attempt an emergency landing at nearby Romeo State Airport around 7:45 p.m. During the landing, the front landing gear broke off, leading to the plane skidding on the runway.

The instructor suffered minor lacerations, while the trainee was not hurt.

What's next:

An Aviation Safety Inspector with the FAA is now investigating the incident.