‘Smell of death’: Dead bodies found in East Lansing freezer

The Brief Human remains were found in a freezer in East Lansing last Thursday. Police said the blood was dry and it was clear the murder did not happen recently. There are no suspects in custody.



East Lansing Police are investigating two possible murders after human remains were found in the freezer of a townhome last week.

Around noon on Thursday, East Lansing Police were called to a rental home after a 911 caller reported blood on the floor inside the home.

When police arrived, they confirmed there was dried blood on the floor but no sign of a break-in. As police searched the home, they found a body in a chest freezer.

Possible human remains of another person were also found inside the freezer. Police said that the gender of that person are unknown.

According to WLNS in Lansing, Biohazard stickers were on the front door of the home on Friday.

"We were thinking last night, how many days have we spent sleeping in bed potentially mere feet away, potentially, from a corpse," Andrew Whitney said.

Whitney lives near the townhome and says he hasn't seen anyone go in or out in months.

"Something violent and serious appears to have happened," he told WLNS.

Police said the pool of blood dried and it's not believed the person's death happened recently.

Michigan State Police are reviewing evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects in custody and police said there is no threat to the public.

Whitney said investigators were at the townhome throughout the night Thursday into Friday and that the smell was overpowering.

"I haven't smelled death but if I had to guess, it was the smell of death," Whitney said.