SNAP benefits pause prompts Double Up Food Bucks expansion in Michigan -- What it means

The Brief The Double Up Food Bucks program is expanding to help SNAP recipients in Michigan stretch their benefits further during the government shutdown and pause in benefits. The program has lifted daily limits, removed expiration dates, and expanded to include frozen produce. All people eligible for SNAP are also eligible to participate in Double Up.



A program that helps people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to get more healthy foods is expanding in Michigan amid the government shutdown.

Double Up Food Bucks matches purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables to help people stretch their SNAP benefits further. It is available to all people eligible for SNAP.

On Wednesday, the state of Michigan announced that the Fair Food Network, which operates the program, has changed some of its rules and requirements as SNAP recipients brace for no benefits in November.

Food benefit flexibility:

These changes include lifting restrictions to make it easier for people to take advantage of the program for longer. This includes removing expiration dates from Double Up earnings, so recipients do not have to spend their benefits within 90 days.

A daily earning cap of $20 has also been lifted, allowing for SNAP recipients to get more fresh produce.

Additionally, frozen fruits and vegetables that do not have added sugar, salt, and oil will now be included in the Double Up program.

Though SNAP benefits will not be issued in November, any benefits remaining on your Bridge Card can still be spent after Nov. 1, and all previously earned Double Up Food Bucks remain available toi spend.

Added help:

Double Up participants will also receive a $40 voucher for both fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

This voucher will be distributed on Nov. 1, and will be given to customers either directly onto Double Up cards and app, or loyalty cards at participating sites, where applicable, or printed for customers who use tokens or coupons.

What's next:

The changes to the Double Up program will remain in effect through December.

"We know SNAP is a lifeline for Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. These changes to the Double Up Program will go a long way in ensuring access to healthy food can continue while we push our federal partners to reach a deal that avoids more harm to Michigan families," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.