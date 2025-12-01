Snow overnight; arctic chill moves in later this week

The Brief Tonight expect a couple more inches of snow across Metro Detroit with a chilly low of 23. More flurries will be in the mix for Tuesday but without much real accumulation. Very cold temps move in during the end of the week.



Another round of light snow is coming our way for late Monday night. There is no warm-up in sight for Metro Detroit.

The official start of winter is still three weeks away - yikes.

For rest of Monday evening and overnight - cloudy with light snow overnight with 1-2 inches and a low of 23.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy some early flurries and a high of 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy - breezy and cold with some evening flurries and a high of 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny and VERY COLD with a high of 22.

Friday: Partly cloudy and VERY COLD with a high of 24.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly with a high of 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with some flurries and a high of 29

-Luterman