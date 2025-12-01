Expand / Collapse search

Snow overnight; arctic chill moves in later this week

By
Published  December 1, 2025 7:25pm EST
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Snow overnight; frigid temps come end of week

Snow overnight; frigid temps come end of week

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Tonight expect a couple more inches of snow across Metro Detroit with a chilly low of 23. 
    • More flurries will be in the mix for Tuesday but without much real accumulation.
    • Very cold temps move in during the end of the week.

FOX 2 - Another round of light snow is coming our way for late Monday night. There is no warm-up in sight for Metro Detroit.  

The official start of winter is still three weeks away - yikes.

Dig deeper:

For rest of Monday evening and overnight - cloudy with light snow overnight with 1-2 inches and a low of 23.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy some early flurries and a high of 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy - breezy and cold with some evening flurries and a high of 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny and VERY COLD with a high of 22.

Friday: Partly cloudy and VERY COLD with a high of 24.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly with a high of 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with some flurries and a high of 29

STAY WARM

-Luterman

The Source: The source for this report is Weather Authority Rich Luterman.

Weather