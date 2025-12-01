Snow overnight; arctic chill moves in later this week
FOX 2 - Another round of light snow is coming our way for late Monday night. There is no warm-up in sight for Metro Detroit.
The official start of winter is still three weeks away - yikes.
For rest of Monday evening and overnight - cloudy with light snow overnight with 1-2 inches and a low of 23.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy some early flurries and a high of 31.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy - breezy and cold with some evening flurries and a high of 31.
Thursday: Partly sunny and VERY COLD with a high of 22.
Friday: Partly cloudy and VERY COLD with a high of 24.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly with a high of 32.
Sunday: Cloudy with some flurries and a high of 29
