Snow squalls possible Wednesday in Metro Detroit - Why they are so dangerous

Snow later in the day Wednesday is expected to make for a rough drive in Metro Detroit.

The winter weather arrives in the late afternoon and will continue into Thursday. Southeast Michigan is only expected to get around an inch of snow, but it's not the accumulation that will make roads dangerous - it's the way the snow will fall.

Intense periods of snow combined with dropping temperatures will create a mess on roads, especially during the night hours, when snow squalls are most likely to hit the area.

What is a snow squall

Snow squalls are when snow comes down heavily in a short period of time. This snow is often accompanied by gusty winds that lead to limited visibility.

Metro Detroit snow timeline

Metro Detroit will have the snow, the wind, and the cold on Wednesday night.

A few snow showers are possible after 4 p.m., but the worst of the weather won't arrive until later.

Winds will increase to 20-40 mph after 8 p.m., the same time that snow squalls are forecasted to impact the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snow squalls are likely to hit Southeast Michigan between 8-11 p.m.

A few lingering snow showers — some heavy — stick around Thursday, paired with brutal wind chills dropping to the single digits in the morning.

Driving dangers

According to the NWS, visibility could drop to near zero during periods of rapid, heavy snow. The greatest danger will be for drivers on freeways.

Also, icy roads are a concern. Flash freezing is possible when the snow is coming down quickly as the temperatures drop.

Drivers who are on a freeway during a snow squall are advised to get off at the nearest exit. If that isn't possible, slow down, turn on your headlights and hazard lights, and increase following distance while staying in your lane. Be sure to avoid slamming on your brakes.

