With the forecast calling for weather that will lead to messy roads overnight Wednesday into Thursday, some students may be hoping this means they'll get a snow day.

While there is no surefire way to calculate if the weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator shows the chance that classes will be canceled or delayed.

All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow days your district has had this year, and what kind of school you attend, such as private or public, and the calculator will give you a percentage.

Use the calculator here.

The tool looks at the predicted weather and number of days a school has already been closed this year to determine the likelihood of classes being canceled. For instance, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there is a 67% chance of a snow day on Thursday for public schools in Southfield that have had zero snow days this year. According to the snow day calculator, that percentage falls into the "delays likely" category, meaning that school may not outright be canceled, but students could get a later start time.

Find the school closings list here.

Metro Detroit snow forecast

Southeast Michigan is only expected to get around an inch of snow, but it's not the accumulation that will make roads dangerous - it's the way the snow will fall.

Intense periods of snow combined with dropping temperatures will create a mess on roads, especially during the night hours, when snow squalls are most likely to hit the area.

Metro Detroit will have the snow, the wind, and the cold on Wednesday night.

A few snow showers are possible after 4 p.m., but the worst of the weather won't arrive until later.

Winds will increase to 20-40 mph after 8 p.m., the same time that snow squalls are forecasted to impact the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snow squalls are likely to hit Southeast Michigan between 8-11 p.m.

A few lingering snow showers — some heavy — stick around Thursday, paired with brutal wind chills dropping to the single digits in the morning.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.