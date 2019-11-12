Snow totals: Monday's snowfall set record in Detroit
(FOX 2) - Monday's snowfall was the most snow we've ever seen in November.
The National Weather Service's official count at Detroit Metro Airport was 8.5 inches, breaking a record that's stood for nearly 94 years.
It was the highest November daily snowfall, topping the previous high mark of 6.2 inches set on Nov. 15, 1925. It also broke the old record for Nov. 11 of 4.1 inches set in 1984.
Here are some other official numbers from the National Weather Service:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Pinckney 8.2 inches
Howell 8.4 inches
MACOMB COUNTY
Richmond 9.5 inches
Roseville 7.5 inches
Shelby Township 11.0 inches
Sterling Heights 10.0 inches
Utica 9.9 inches
MONROE COUNTY
Monroe 4.5 inches
OAKLAND COUNTY
Farmington 9.4 inches
Lake Orion 10.6 inches
Troy 9.5 inches
West Bloomfield 8.7 inches
White Lake 9.9 inches
Wixom 10.0 inches
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Yale 7.8 inches
Port Huron 11.0 inches
WASHTENAW COUNTY
Milan 3.0 inches
Manchester 8.5 inches
Se Ann Arbor 10.3 inches
Ann Arbor 11.0 inches
WAYNE COUNTY
Garden City 8.4 inches
Grosse Pointe Farms 9.5 inches
Riverview 7.5 inches
Romulus 9.2 inches
Wyandotte 8.8 inches