Snow totals: Monday's snowfall set record in Detroit

Monday's snowfall was the most snow we've ever seen in November.

The National Weather Service's official count at Detroit Metro Airport was 8.5 inches, breaking a record that's stood for nearly 94 years.

It was the highest November daily snowfall, topping the previous high mark of 6.2 inches set on Nov. 15, 1925. It also broke the old record for Nov. 11 of 4.1 inches set in 1984.

Here are some other official numbers from the National Weather Service:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Pinckney 8.2 inches

Howell 8.4 inches

MACOMB COUNTY

Richmond 9.5 inches

Roseville 7.5 inches

Shelby Township 11.0 inches

Sterling Heights 10.0 inches

Utica 9.9 inches

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe 4.5 inches

OAKLAND COUNTY



Farmington 9.4 inches

Lake Orion 10.6 inches

Troy 9.5 inches

West Bloomfield 8.7 inches

White Lake 9.9 inches

Wixom 10.0 inches

ST. CLAIR COUNTY



Yale 7.8 inches

Port Huron 11.0 inches

Port Huron 14.0 inches

WASHTENAW COUNTY

Milan 3.0 inches

Manchester 8.5 inches

Se Ann Arbor 10.3 inches

Ann Arbor 11.0 inches



WAYNE COUNTY

Garden City 8.4 inches

Grosse Pointe Farms 9.5 inches

Riverview 7.5 inches

Romulus 9.2 inches

Wyandotte 8.8 inches