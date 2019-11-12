Expand / Collapse search

Snow totals: Monday's snowfall set record in Detroit

(FOX 2) - Monday's snowfall was the most snow we've ever seen in November. 

The National Weather Service's official count at Detroit Metro Airport was 8.5 inches, breaking a record that's stood for nearly 94 years. 

It was the highest November daily snowfall, topping the previous high mark of 6.2 inches set on Nov. 15, 1925. It also broke the old record for Nov. 11 of 4.1 inches set in 1984. 

Here are some other official numbers from the National Weather Service: 

LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Pinckney    8.2 inches
Howell        8.4 inches

MACOMB COUNTY

Richmond    9.5 inches   
Roseville      7.5 inches
Shelby Township    11.0 inches                  
Sterling Heights        10.0 inches             
Utica            9.9 inches          

MONROE COUNTY  

Monroe        4.5 inches

OAKLAND COUNTY  
  
Farmington    9.4 inches
Lake Orion    10.6 inches
Troy               9.5 inches          
West Bloomfield    8.7 inches          
White Lake            9.9 inches           
Wixom                  10.0 inches           

ST. CLAIR COUNTY  
  
Yale                      7.8 inches  
Port Huron           11.0 inches           
Port Huron           14.0 inches    

WASHTENAW COUNTY  

Milan                   3.0 inches          
Manchester         8.5 inches           
Se Ann Arbor      10.3 inches           
Ann Arbor            11.0 inches           
   
WAYNE COUNTY  

Garden City   8.4 inches     
Grosse Pointe Farms     9.5 inches 
Riverview      7.5 inches            
Romulus       9.2 inches        
Wyandotte    8.8 inches   